The Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) officially opened its brand-new mill this morning at the ECFM Campus in St. Vincent.

The grand opening ceremony featured presentations highlighting the company’s continued investment in food security and regional development.

The new facility is expected to significantly boost production capacity and efficiency for ECGC, a leader in food manufacturing across the Caribbean.

CEO of the ECGC J Robert Cato, during his address hailed the efforts of the company’s staff in ensuring the project is a success, rising above any challenges faced along the way.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Cuthbert Knights said that the opening of the mill is more than just the commissioning of a physical structure but is the result of planning and strategic foresight and resilient spirit of a Vincentian born company with regional and international aspirations.

Also in attendance was Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who extended congratulations to shareholders, the board and management on this very important strategic advance.

The ECGC’s new flour mill is capable of producing 125 metric tonnes of flour per day.