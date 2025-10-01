Eight students from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC), Division of Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE), are the latest recipients of bursaries from the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) Foundation Inc.

The bursaries, totaling $12,000.00, will support the students in meeting expenses related to their studies at the SVGCC.

On Thursday, September 25th, 2025, a special ceremony was held where ECGC’s Human Resource Manager, Mrs. Phyllis James, presented the bursaries- and encouraged the awardees to make the most of this investment in their future.

Also, Mrs. Veronica John- Luke, Deputy Director of the SVGCC, addressed the students, urging them to capitalize on every opportunity, while extending heartfelt thanks to ECGC for its generosity.

The SVGCC has expressed sincere appreciation to the ECGC Foundation- for its ongoing support -as it looks forward to strengthening this valued partnership- in the- future.