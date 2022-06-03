Eight students from the St. Vincent & the Grenadines Community College (SVG) are the latest beneficiaries of bursaries awarded by the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) Foundation Inc.

The financial donation, totaling $8,000, will go towards assisting students with costs associated with their studies, including fees, transportation, books, and more.

Director of the ECGC Foundation Dixton Findlay, urged awardees to capitalise on opportunities presented to them as they work towards success and reminded them that not only their ability will determine their success in life, but also their attitudes.

The students were also encouraged by Nigel Scott, Director – SVGCC, to keep the institution’s official motto in mind, which is “nothing limits excellence”.

This is the 6th year the ECGC Foundation has provided bursaries to students of the college’s Division of Technical & Vocational Education.