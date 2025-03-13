Exactly 2 years after breaking ground, the East Caribbean Group of Companies, ECGC, the leading exporter of flour, rice and animal feeds in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, OECS, has announced the completion of its new state-of-the-art flour mill which will revolutionize regional flour production, from its headquarters here in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

ECGC says that this significant investment strengthens its position as a market leader in the region and instantly makes the OECS region a more competitive and efficient flour producer.

The expansion significantly boosts ECGC’s production capabilities, ensuring greater efficiency and competitive pricing for customers across the OECS and Barbados.

CEO at ECGC, J. Robert Cato stated, “This investment underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality flour at the best possible value to our customers.”

“Well, we have to expand. We have to get better at storage and just better at entire supply chain management. And we have to be intentional in what we do. So we’re engaged in promising discussions with governments, private sector stakeholders, and investors across the OECS. There is significant capital which is attracted to these markets. And we’ve gauged that there’s enthusiasm for investment in these key locations. And this will allow us to better serve our customers and enhance our operational scale.” He said.

The expansion strategy reinforces ECGC’s dedication to meeting the growing demand for flour and animal feed in the Caribbean while contributing to the economic development of the region.

The new mill is set to be celebrated with an official ceremony in the second quarter of 2025.