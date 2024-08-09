A $50 circulation banknote to commemorate Grenada’s 50th anniversary of independence, began circulation, in limited supply, on 8 August 2024.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) collaborated with the Government of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique to issue the commemorative $50 banknote.

The commemorative banknote is printed on polymer and is the same size as the current banknote series in circulation. The ECCB advises that the banknote is legal tender and can be used for usual transactional purposes.

While the $50 banknote will be issued only in Grenada, it can be used in any of the ECCB member countries. It will be available to the public from commercial banks and credit unions in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique from 8 August.

The Government and People of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique marked their 50th Anniversary of Independence on 7 February 2024.