On Friday, 10th January 2025, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) will mark the commencement of the New Law Year with its traditional Ceremonial Opening proceedings.

This year’s theme is “Accessibility and Awareness -The ECSC Bridging the Gap Through Community engagement”.

The host Member State for this year is Saint Lucia, where the first scheduled sitting for the Court of Appeal for 2025 will occur.

The Ceremonial Opening will commence with a church service in most Member States and Territories, followed by the procession to the Court, where the formal Special Sitting of the Court will be held.

The Special Sitting will be streamed live to the other Member States and Territories via the Saint Lucia Information Services media platforms and social media pages to the other Member States and Territories of the OECS.