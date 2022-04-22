Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit St Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday April 23rd, 2022 as part of the Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

While here, The Earl and Countess will meet communities, local entrepreneurs and craftspeople, and young people, in celebration of the culture, future and vibrancy of the islands.

The Earl of Wessex will meet athletes in training for the Commonwealth Games, to be held in Birmingham this summer. Meanwhile, The Countess will speak to women in leadership roles about the community’s response to the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

Their Royal Highnesses will also congratulate those who have recently completed their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

The Earl and Countess are also expected to visit St. Lucia, and Antigua and Barbuda. Their visit to this part of the region will run from Friday 22 nd to Thursday 28th April 2022.