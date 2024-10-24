An E-coli outbreak in the US has been linked to the McDonald’s quarter pounder hamburgers.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), there have been 49 reported cases, 10 hospitalisations and 1 death across 10 states.

Reports are that a preliminary investigation by the US Food and Drug Administration suggested fresh slivered onions that are served raw on Quarter Pounder hamburgers were a likely source of the contamination.

McDonald’s said it was searching for a new regional supplier for fresh onions and in the meantime, Quarter Pounders were removed from menus in Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, and portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

McDonald’s has more than 14,000 US stores and serves 1 million Quarter Pounders every two weeks in the affected 12-state area.