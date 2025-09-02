Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he was pigeon-holed as a blockbuster star, which is why he jumped at the chance to play UFC fighter Mark Kerr in the new film The Smashing Machine.

The A24 drama, directed by Benny Safdie and co-starring Emily Blunt, explores Kerr’s struggles with substance abuse and opens in theaters October 3rd.

Johnson, almost unrecognizable in the role, told reporters at the Venice Film Festival that he wants to “live [his] dreams now” after years of living other people’s.

Critics say the performance could even put Johnson in line for his first Oscar nomination.