Former West Indies cricketer, Dwayne Bravo has retired from all forms of cricket, after sustaining an injury during a match in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

In a post made on his social media page, Bravo stated, “My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain.”

He added, “I can’t put myself in a position where I might let down my team-mates, my fans, or the teams I represent. So, with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the champion bids farewell.”

Bravo became the first male cricketer to take more than 600 wickets in all T20 matches and ended up with 631 wickets at an average of 24.40 runs and economy of 8.26 per over.

He won three Indian Premier League titles with the Chennai Super Kings – and is currently third on the list of most wickets taken with 183 – as well as the T20 World Cup on two occasions with the West Indies.

Bravo, who played 40 tests and 164 one-day internationals for the West Indies before retiring from international cricket in 2021, will take up a mentor role with IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

Bravo retires as the most decorated player in CPL history, with five titles to his name, including three with the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).