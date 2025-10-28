As of November 11th, 2025, the usual duty-free concessions on Christmas barrels starts, and ends on December 31st, 2025.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his 2025 Independence Address- at the Independence Parade held at the Arnos Vale playing Field.

He said the initiative brings much relief to ordinary folks in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and it has been copied by several governments across the Caribbean.

Prime Minister Gonsalves further noted that the programme of assisting fisherfolk with acquiring boats and equipment will be ramped up.

He said that a further $5 million will be put to this venture from January 2026.