Police on February 16, arrested and jointly charged Dianza Dublin, a 34-year-old Caretaker of Belmont and Keticia Dublin, a 33-year-old Auxiliary Police Officer of Cemetery Hill, Kingstown, with the offence of Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

Investigations revealed that on February 16, the accused duo allegedly had in their possession ten rounds of live .22 ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

The offence was committed in Rose Place on the same day.

The accused duo appeared before the Serious Offences Court on February 17, to answer the charge. Dianza Dublin pleaded guilty to the charge while Keticia Dublin pleaded not guilty.

The charge was withdrawn from Keticia Dublin and Dianza Dublin was given twelve months suspended sentence, in default, she will spend twelve months at His Majesty Prison.