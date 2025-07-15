Sade Regisford, a 19-year-old resident of Glen, and Kerisa Jack, a 21-year-old resident of Lowmans Windward, were on July 9th, 2025, arrested and jointly charged with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigations, the defendants unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 22-year-old Teacher of Brighton, by hitting her on the left side of her head with a cup.

The offence was committed in Kingstown on July 8th, 2025.

The defendants appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on July 9th, 2025, and pled guilty to the charge.

They were granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC each, with one (1) surety, and ordered to have no contact with the complainant.

They were also bonded not to leave the state before July 16th, 2025, and the matter was adjourned to July 16th, 2025, for sentencing.