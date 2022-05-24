The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force jointly arrested 22 year old Farmer of Greiggs, Imran Garrick, and 20 year old Craftsman of Lowmans Windward, Romano Jacobs, on May 20th, with the offence of handling stolen goods.

According to the investigation, the accused duo allegedly had in their possession – fifty (50) pounds of Mutton, reasonably suspected of being stolen or unlawfully obtained.

A release from the police states that the incident occurred on the May 19th at Bay Street, Kingstown at about 10:00 am.

Garrick and Jacobs are expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Meanwhile…

A 29 year old labourer of Layou has made a report against and unknown person or persons for the theft of his livestock.

According to an official release from the Public Relations and Complaints Department of RSVGPF, the report made states that ewe goats, valued at a total of $800.00 ECC, the property of the complainant, were stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information that can assist with this investigation are asked to contact the Officer in Charge of the South Western Division at telephone number 784-458-7229 or any Police Station or Police officer with whom you are comfortable speaking with. All information received will be treated confidentially.