A 48-year-old chauffeur of Vermont / New Montrose, Hudson Prescod has been arrested and charged with the offence of Misuse of a Computer System.

Police say investigations revealed that the accused intentionally or recklessly used his cellular phone to send an obscene image of his genitalia, which was menacing in character and caused an 18-year- old female of New Montrose to feel harassed.

The offence was committed on October 28, via WhatsApp.

Prescod appeared before the Kingstown Magistrates Court on November 5, 2024, and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was fined $10,000.00 EC to be paid by 31.10.2025. If he defaults payment, he will face 1 year imprisonment at His Majesty’s Prison.