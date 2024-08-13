Canadian rapper Drake could face a second lawsuit from Jamaican producer Cleveland ‘Clevie’ Browne over his latest track, Blue Green Red. The song allegedly interpolates lyrics and melody from Dancehall artist Tiger‘s 1991 hit When without permission.

Blue Green Red was initially shared last week as part of Drake’s “100 Gigs for Your Headtop” dump of unreleased music and behind-the-scenes content, per HipHopDX. It was then officially released on Saturday (August 10) via OVO/Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

This potential legal issue comes as Steely & Clevie Productions is already involved in an ongoing copyright infringement lawsuit filed in a California federal court against over 160 artists and record labels, including Drake and UMG.

In that suit, Drake’s One Dance with Wizkid and Kyla and his Mía collab with Bad Bunny are among the over 1,800 tracks accused of infringing on the duo’s 1989 riddim, Fish Market.