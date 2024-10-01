The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Global Campus has announced the appointment of Dr Resa Noel- McBarnett as Head of Site, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr Noel-McBarnett has had a distinguished career in the public sector, including education, tourism and culture. Prior to her appointment as Head of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus St Vincent and the Grenadines Site, she was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, a position she held for almost four years.

According to the UWI, over the years, she has shown a commitment to service, always putting people first. Dr Noel- McBarnett understands that education is not merely an avenue for personal advancement but a powerful tool for empowering communities and driving regional advancement.

Pro Vice-Chancellor & Principal, Dr Francis O. Severin said, “My reading of Dr McBarnett’s national accomplishments and generally her background in various spheres, totally assures me that she joins us at the opportune time. The Global Campus Site in St Vincent and the Grenadines is poised to become perhaps our foremost site, and in light of my expectations of Dr McBarnett, will become a positive exemplar in the Global Campus ‘UWIverse’.”