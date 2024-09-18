Dr. Kishore Shallow has been chosen by the North Leeward Constituency Council to represent the New Democratic Party (NDP) in the upcoming general elections.

The NDP, in an official release, said that with strong community ties and regional leadership experience, he is seen as an ideal candidate for North Leeward.

NDP President Dr. Godwin Friday praised Dr. Shallow’s leadership skills and commitment to bringing necessary change to the country.

Dr. Shallow expressed enthusiasm for joining the NDP, emphasizing the importance of effective representation for the community.

The announcement also included gratitude to other candidates, Mr. Etson Williams and Mr. Ronald Seaton, for their dedication. Former MP Roland “Patel” Matthews also endorsed Dr. Shallow, affirming his vision for the community.