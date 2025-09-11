The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation has announced the temporary closure of the Dr. J.P Eustace Memorial School building today September 11 and tomorrow September 12, 2025.

During this period, schooling will continue uninterrupted through online learning modalities.

The closure follows reports of an escalating termite infestation, which the Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) diligently addressed during the recent school vacation.

Unfortunately, some areas of the school remain unsuitable for effective learning and instruction.

In keeping with the commitment previously stated by the Minister of Education, Hon. Curtis King, comprehensive repairs of the affected sections will be undertaken with the highest priority on the safety and comfort of students, staff, and the entire school community.

The Ministry of Education says it sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure and appreciates the patience and understanding of all stakeholders as we work collaboratively to resolve this challenging issue.

Normal school operations are scheduled to resume on Monday, September 15, 2025.