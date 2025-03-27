The Bequia Sports Management Committee (BSMC) has received a generous donation of sports equipment from Dr. Christopher Stange, Honorary Consul General for St. Vincent and the Grenadines in Belfast, Ireland.

Valued at approximately XCD $35,000 (£ 10,200), the donation comprises of 312 pieces of equipment for various sports, handed over to the BSMC in a ceremony at the Conference Room of the Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs on March 25th, 2025.

This initiative underscores the successful collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Sports, the National Sports Council, and the Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs.

This contribution builds upon Dr. Stange’s 2022 donation of a £12,000 (approximately XCD $45,000) tractor lawnmower, which aided the BSMC in maintaining Bequia’s sporting grounds.

The donation highlights SVG’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships and fostering cultural and sporting exchange between Bequia/SVG and Belfast.

It arrives at a crucial time, as the government, in partnership with Action Bequia, undertakes the repair, restoration, and enhancement of the Clive Tannis Pavilion, playing field, and hard court.

The donation will provide enhanced training and development opportunities, contributing to the overall growth and development of the Bequia community.