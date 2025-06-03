Borussia Dortmund is confident of completing the signing of Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

The 19-year-old has been the subject of major interest across Europe having helped Sunderland return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

However, the German club believes they are now in pole position to secure Bellingham’s signature.

They are yet to open talks with Sunderland but have received strong indications that Bellingham wants to follow in his brother, Jude footsteps by joining them and believe an agreement will eventually be reached.

Dortmund’s bargaining position has been strengthened considerably by a strong end to the season.

Jobe Bellingham was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Year last month – five years after Jude won the award.

He was also named in the Championshipteam of the season.