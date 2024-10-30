Vincentian humanitarian, Mrs. Dora James, received the Henry Dunant Award for dedicated service to humanity.

The Henry Dunant Award, named after the founder of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is the highest award of the Movement.

The award was presented at the IFRC General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland on Sunday October 27th by the Standing Commission of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Thirteen volunteers, including the president of the SVG Red Cross, were in attendance to witness the achievement.

Mrs. James was awarded for her outstanding contribution to disaster management, first aid, education and acts of great devotion to the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement at the level of her national society and beyond.

Mrs. James has been a volunteer with the Red Cross for the last fifty-four (54) years and has served in many capacities, including Director General.