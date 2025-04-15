Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has become the first non-American player to top the list of the NBA’s most popular jerseys.

The 26-year-old Slovenian who joined the Lakers in February from the Dallas Mavericks in a huge three-way trade deal, is the first player other than Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry or LeBron James of the Lakers to top the list since the 2012-2013 regular season.

Curry is second on the list and James third.

The Lakers lead the most popular team merchandise list ahead of the Celtics, Warriors, Knicks and Chicago Bulls with results for both categories based on sales from the NBA store’s official site during the regular season.