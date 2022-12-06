The citizens of the Commonwealth of Dominica are voting today in their island’s General Election.

A total of 43 candidates have registered to compete across the 21 constituencies.

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) already has a six-seat lead in the National Assembly.

The DLP, Team Unity Dominica and a slew of independent candidates are competing in the snap election.

The DLP’s main rivals the United Workers Party and Dominica Freedom Party have boycotted the election, as they believe the current electoral process gives Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit an unfair advantage.

Polls are set to close at 5 pm.

