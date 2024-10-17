Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that he met with representatives of the Tipper Truckers Association following their protest action “regarding rates offered for their services on the International Airport Project.”

On Wednesday morning, members of the Tipper Truckers Association used their dump trucks and trailer trucks to block the highway leading to the capital Roseau in the area of Canefield, claiming that work is given to Chinese truckers while not enough is given to local ones.

The blockade cause travelersheading to work and school to turn back as it cut off the west, north, and eastern parts of the island from the capital Roseau.

In an attempt to halt yesterday’s protest action, police officers dressed in riot gear and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Protestors say action will continue until they are satisfied that their demands have been met.