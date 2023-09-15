The President of the Dominican Republic has ordered a completed closure of the country’s border with Haiti.

President Luis Abinader emphasized that the Ministry of Defense including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, is fully prepared to enforce the new directive.

He said that while discussions are ongoing, the Haitian government has acknowledged having limited control within its territory.

The President also instructed the General Directorate of Immigration to prohibit the entry of provocateurs, whose identities will be disclosed later.

Abinader emphasized that there would be no violence within Dominican territory, as the Armed Forces are well-prepared to counter any attempts.

He also said that the issue would be brought before the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization next week.