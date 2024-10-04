The Dominican Republic has said that they will begin ‘massive deportations’ of illegal Haitians in their country.

With plans to expel up to 10 000 at a time, authorities also agreed to strengthen border surveillance and control.

Government spokesman Homero Figueroa told reporters that the government took the decision after noticing an “excess” of Haitian migrants in the Dominican Republic.

Wednesday’s announcement comes a week after President of the DR Luis Abinader announced at the UN General Assembly that he would take “drastic measures” if the mission in Haiti fails.

Last year, the Dominican Republic deported more than 174,000 people it says are Haitians, and in the first half of the year, it has expelled at least 67,000 more.

Gangs in Haiti control 80 per cent of the Port-au-Prince capital, and the violence has left nearly 700,000 Haitians homeless in recent years, while thousands of others have fled the country.