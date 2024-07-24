The Dominican Republic has extradited two of its citizens to the United States to face charges of electronic fraud and money laundering.

The National Directorate of Drug Control (DNCD) reported that Felix Manuel Reynoso Ventura and Rafael Ambiorix Rodriguez Guzman were handed over to US officials at the International Airport of the Americas under tight security measures.

The extradition was carried out in accordance with executive decrees, which authorized the transfer. The National Directorate of Drug Control (DNCD) oversaw the operation.

The two men were initially arrested in Santiago as part of a broader operation that involved other Dominican nationals also facing extradition. The arrests were conducted jointly by DNCD agents and members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.