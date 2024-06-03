Dominican authorities are currently conducting an inquiry following a distressing incident at Palm Tree in Wesley, situated to the north of Dominica, over the weekend, where two Chinese nationals are said to have drowned.

The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed by Dominican police, who have confirmed that the unfortunate incident took place during the evening of June 1st.

After being retrieved from the water by responders from Dominica’s Fire & Ambulance Services, the two victims were pronounced deceased by the district medical practitioner.

According to media reports, the couple, believed to be husband and wife, were engaged in a search for “conch and crab” when the tragic event occurred.