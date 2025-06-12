Police in Dominica are investigating what appeared to be a suicide.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) is investigating the incident that occurred in Castle Comfort earlier yesterday.

According to police report, at 7:57am, the CID investigators arrived at the victim’s residence in response to a reported suicide.

A 74-year-old female was found in her bedroom in circumstances which suggested that she had taken her own life.

The District Medical Doctor pronounced her dead and the scene was processed.

It was reported that there was no initial sign of foul play.

The authorities have said that an autopsy will be conducted, followed by a coroner’s inquest.