Dominican cricketers, Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze have been awarded retainer contracts with Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Hodge is one of 15 players selected for the retainer contracts this season, after impressing persons with his debut performances for the 2024 – 2025 season.

Both Hodge and Athanaze have been awarded single-year contracts, joining other players like Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, and Rovman Powell.

These multiyear deals come under a fresh four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in January 2024 between CWI and the West Indies Players Association (WIPA).