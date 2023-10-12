Dominica has signed an agreement with the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF) for the upgrade of the Champagne Beach Facility.

The upgrade of the facility will come at a cost of US $558,000 or EC $1.5 million.

The improvement of the beach’s visitor experience, creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and enhancement are the main aims of this project, Loop News reports.

The proposed Champagne Beach Facility will feature a basement reception area with vending units, changing rooms, lockers and spa services. The upper levels will be equipped with restaurant and bar, washrooms, an open area for dining, and space for recreation and entertainment.

The Chief Executive Officer of the CDF Dr. Irving McIntyre said the project is part of a broader initiative to respond positively to Dominica’s main development priorities both nationally and within the context of the regional development space.