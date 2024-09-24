Dominica’s first geothermal power plant is expected to be completed by December 2025, with construction set to begin soon.

A $38.9 million contract was signed with India’s Kalpataru Projects International Development Company to build a 10-kilometer transmission line and substations.

Preparatory groundwork in Laudat has already started, though weather and Middle East conflicts have caused some delays.

All equipment is expected to arrive by October, and the 10-megawatt plant is scheduled for completion in late 2025, with commissioning in early 2026.

The project is backed by Ormat Technologies Inc., which will operate it for 25 years.