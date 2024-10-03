The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, has reported that there is a decrease in murders but an increase in drug peddling for 2024.

Acting chief of police, Davidson Valerie, reported, “This year, we have seen the highest amount of cocaine seizure in Dominica within a four-month period when compared to previous years. The street value of these drugs amounted to over EC$67 million. Eight individuals had been arrested, while four had been charged and are pending trial.”

Valerie shared that the officers have remained determined in their efforts to fight crime, with improvements in their police presence and patrols across the country.

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police have recorded nine murders for 2024 so far, a decline in numbers when compared to 2022 and 2023.