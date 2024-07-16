Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit recently discussed the issue of campaign finance reform in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), acknowledging its complexity.

He noted CARICOM leaders’ view that such reform should be addressed regionally due to its intricacies.

Despite supporting the principle, Skerrit highlighted challenges similar legislation faces in the United States.

He emphasized ongoing electoral reform efforts in Dominica and plans to appoint a commission for constitutional reform, building on previous reports.

The Electoral Reform Coalition raised concerns about omitted recommendations in the draft legislation, including campaign financing and voter registration.