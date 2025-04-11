Dominica claimed the top spot in the 2025 WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Championships after a dominant nine-wicket victory over St. Vincent and the Grenadines on April 10 at Tanteen Recreational Ground.

Batting first, St. Vincent and the Grenadines were bowled out for 99 in 35.5 overs, with Devonte MacDowall top-scoring with 30. Kester Lestrade starred with the ball for Dominica, taking 3 for 11 to earn the Winlott Man of the Match award.

In reply, Dominica chased down the target with ease, led by a classy unbeaten 68 from skipper Stephan Pascal, sealing the win and their place at the top of the standings.