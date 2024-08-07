Police in Berlin on Wednesday reported that a 39-year-old doctor has been remanded on suspicion of killing four women between the ages 72 and 94 and setting fire to their homes.

According to investigators, the doctor who worked in palliative care for a nursing service set fire to a number of apartments in order to cover up his crimes.

The man was detained on Tuesday over the offences in two of Berlin’s districts.

Police disclosed that the accused is suspected of killing four female patients in the care of the nursing service between June 11 and July 24 by a manner not yet known and then setting fire to their homes.

The man is being investigated on four counts of manslaughter, one count of arson and three counts of attempted arson.

In one case, an 87-year-old woman was resuscitated after emergency services arrived, but died later in hospital.

In another, the fire allegedly started by the suspect went out.

In this case, he contacted a relative of the woman and claimed to be standing in front of her flat and that no one answered the doorbell, according to police.