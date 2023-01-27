Novak Djokovic has steamrolled another opponent as he beat Tommy Paul to set up an Australian Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nine time champion Djokovic, 35, overcame a wobble in the opening set, re-establishing his authority to earn a victory over the American.

Tsitsipas, 24, has another chance to land his first Grand Slam title after beating Russian Karen Khachanov.

Tsitsipas booked his place in Sunday’s final after recovering from 18th seed Khachanov saving two match points in the third-set tie-break.

Djokovic, who beat Paul to set a new landmark of 27 consecutive wins in the men’s singles in Australia, is aiming for a record-extending 10th title which would equal Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 major men’s titles.