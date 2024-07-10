Novak Djokovic is through to the semi-finals of Wimbledon after Alex de Minaur withdrew from their last-eight tie because of a hip injury.

The Australian ninth seed was scheduled to take on 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in Wednesday’s second match on Centre Court.

Djokovic, 37, is handed a walkover and will face either Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti or American 13th seed Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals.

This withdrawal helps Djokovic in his bid to win an eighth title at Wimbledon and move level with Roger Federer.

He has now moved into a 13th Wimbledon semi-final – a joint Open era record with Federer.

Djokovic has looked in excellent form at SW19, despite undergoing knee surgery just three weeks before the grass-court Grand Slam.