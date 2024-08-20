Divers are struggling to reach the cabins of the British luxury yacht that sank off Sicily on Monday.

The team says there is a “world of objects” blocking access to the rooms, and that divers have only 10 minutes to search before needing to resurface.

Six people are still missing, including Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy, British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, and jewellery designer Neda Morvillo.

Of the 22 people on board, 15 survived, six are missing, and one body has been found.

The body has not been formally identified, but the Palermo coastguard said it was the ship’s cook.

Separately, it has emerged that Mike Lynch’s co-defendant in a recent major legal case, Stephen Chamberlain, died on Saturday in a road accident.