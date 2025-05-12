The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is thanking District Stairs SVG Ltd. for stepping in to renovate its Public Relations and Complaints Office — completely free of charge.

The company installed new waterproof vinyl flooring and repainted the entire office interior, creating a cleaner and more welcoming space for both officers and visitors.

Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons said the project came about through what he believes was divine intervention. He reached out to District Stairs owner Marlon Bute in February — and the answer was yes, right away.

“On behalf of the Commissioner and the RSVGPF, I express profound gratitude for their generous contribution. The space has been completely transformed.”

For Bute, the project was personal. His late brother served as a police officer, and many of his brother’s colleagues remain close friends.

“It’s my way of giving back and showing appreciation for their service.”

A third and final phase of the renovation — focusing on ceiling upgrades — is expected to take place in June.