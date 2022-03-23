International Day of the Forest was observed by countries all over the world on Monday March 21st. The International Day of Forests was established on the 21st day of March, by resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on November 28, 2013.

Director of Forestry Department within the Ministry of Agriculture Fitzgerald Providence joined WEFM’s Activated Mornings today discuss the importance of SVG’s forests, as well as highlight the various sectors that forests contribute to.

“What the forest is most important to in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is for the conservation of our watershed areas. We know all our water is surface fed, potable water, and also in terms of hydro-electricity, so we need intact and sustainable water sheds for that” Providence said.

The Forestry Department’s Director also made mention of the important role forests play in eco-tourism.

“The biodiversity of our forests is very important also; we have eco-tourism, where we know a lot of tourists come in to look at our forests; birdwatchers, persons who want to enjoy a natural tropical forest” he said.

Mr. Providence also spoke of the nature trails that allow for nature walks, as well as herbal medicines that come from the nation’s forests.

Fitzgerald Providence of forestry highlights importance of SVG forests