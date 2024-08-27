Assistance is being extended to individuals who faced challenges following the passing of Hurricane Beryl in St Vincent and the Grenadines on July 1, 2024.

Beyond losing homes and personal belongings, many Vincentians have suffered various impacts from the category 4 hurricane.

During a session in Parliament on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves discussed providing direct income support to those affected.

Approximately 4,500 individuals who lost jobs or small business earnings will receive income support through direct cash payments using Bank of SVG debit cards.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Tourism have compiled lists of affected farmers, fisher-folk, and jobless individuals requiring aid.

Prime Minister Gonsalves highlighted the significant costs involved, suggesting that payments may extend into 2025, following a model similar to the volcano emergency project (VEEP).

In response to a parliamentary inquiry the previous Thursday, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar mentioned aiding farmers with vouchers valued between $500 and $2000, based on farm size that can be redeemed at the Agricultural Input Warehouse in Kingstown.

The agricultural sector has faced severe damage post-hurricane, with a rapid assessment revealing 2,911 affected farmers and consequent scarcity of produce in the local market, such as plantains, bananas, avocados, breadfruits, and mangoes.