A new chapter in Vincentian agriculture began on Tuesday with the launch of the “Digital Transformation of Agri-food Systems” project at the Dumbarton Agriculture Station. Spearheaded by the Caribbean Agriculture Research and Development Institute (CARDI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), the initiative aims to modernize agricultural practices through digital innovation.

At the heart of the pilot project is the “My Geo Farm” app — a tool designed to enhance productivity and decision-making in farming. Over the next three months, 25 farmers, agriculture officers, and stakeholders will be trained in its use. The app, compatible with Android devices, will enable users to share vital production and market data, manage pest and disease outbreaks, and improve overall farm efficiency.

CARDI’s local representative Donowa Jackson highlighted the global success of digital tools in transforming agriculture, expressing optimism about the app’s potential impact in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar praised the project, noting that technology must be adapted to local realities to truly benefit farmers. Chief Agriculture Officer Renato Gumbs echoed the sentiment, urging farmers to embrace innovation if they wish to remain competitive.