Digicel, St.Vincent and the Grenadine’s on Friday July 29th, 2022 announced its support to the rehabilitation & enhancement of the Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM) and Information Technology department at the institution.

Representing the school, acting Principal, Mr. Earl Cruickshank expressed his sincerest gratitude on receiving a contribution of laptops and portable wifi devices, which will also be used to aid students in the preparation of their School Based Assignments (SBAs).

Digicel’s support to the school came at a time when the company recently realigned its core messaging to offering ‘More’ to customers all across the country, giving Vincentians more of the digital and telecommunication experiences that they want.

Chief Executive Officer at Digicel SVG Ltd, Brenda Barbour-Charles commented that “Digicel remains an advocate for education, youth development and technological advancement across St.Vincent and the Grenadines, giving more opportunities to all.