Digicel SVG celebrated the 17-member Special Olympics delegation and wished them success as they departed for the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

With the upcoming World Games running from June 17-25, employees from Digicel SVG gathered at the airport to wish the local team bon voyage with a brief sendoff ceremony on Sunday, June 13th, 2023 before their departure.

In Berlin, the SVG team joins thousands of other athletes and unified partners from approximately 170 countries across the world, competing in 24 sporting areas.

Collectively, Digicel is supporting 10 countries across the region, including Aruba, Curacao, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Suriname, and Trinidad & Tobago.

The World Games has become the flagship event of the Special Olympics movement and has grown to be an international demonstration of inclusion, acceptance, and unity.