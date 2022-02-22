Digicel Business launched its Digital Transformation Research Report and Guide, looking at the attitudes towards digital transformation and the impact the pandemic has had on businesses in this respect.

According to a release from Digicel, one thing that stood out in the report was that less than a third of businesses (29%) surveyed had upgraded their cyber security as a direct result of the pandemic. Meanwhile the scale and number of global cyber threats have increased significantly since the onset of COVID-19.

“Cyber security is a hot topic globally, and it’s something that can have a devastating impact on anyone, personally or professionally, you don’t need to be a large company to be targeted. While 77% of businesses surveyed across the Caribbean had accelerated their digital strategy because of the pandemic, the resulting growth from this digital transformation investment is at risk if cyber security isn’t upgraded accordingly.” Head of Digicel Business, St.Vincent Kyron Duncan said.

According to the release organisations that have not taken the necessary precautions to protect their information, remain vulnerable to catastrophic assaults. Globally, it is recognized that a cyberattack happens every 39 seconds, so protecting company and customer data is imperative to keep businesses operational in the face of ever-present threats.