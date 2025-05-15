Sean “Diddy” Combs’ daughters—Chance, 18, and 17-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie—left the courtroom during graphic testimony in his ongoing federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial. The testimony, delivered by male escort Daniel Phillip, detailed explicit encounters involving Combs and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Phillip testified that around 2012 or 2013, he was paid several thousand dollars to engage in sexual acts with Ventura while Combs watched. He described one incident where he and Ventura applied baby oil to each other before having sex, with Combs observing and masturbating in the corner.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution, has been supported in court by his family, including his mother and children. Despite their presence, the explicit nature of the testimonies has led to emotional moments, prompting his daughters to excuse themselves from the proceedings.

The trial continues, with Ventura’s testimony expected to provide further insight into the allegations against Combs.