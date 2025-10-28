Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is expected to be released from federal prison on May 8, 2028, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related charges and has been in custody since September last year, with credit for time served. His lawyers have filed an appeal challenging both the conviction and sentence.

During sentencing, Combs told the court he takes full responsibility for his actions, admitting he was “out of control” and struggling with drug use. His legal team has asked that he be transferred to a low-security facility in New Jersey that offers drug treatment programs.