More than 100 people are set to sue rap musician Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for sexual assault, rape and sexual exploitation, a US lawyer has said.

Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee said that some of the alleged victims include minors who were abused when they were as young as nine years old.

Erica Wolff, a lawyer representing Mr Combs, said the rapper “emphatically and categorically” denies the allegations, saying they are “false and defamatory”.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Mr Buzbee said he and his team “will leave no stone unturned to find potentially liable parties” in the alleged abuse, or “any individual or entity who participated in or benefited from this egregious behaviour”.

Ms Wolff said in a statement that Mr Combs “looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation”.

The legal action is the latest against Mr Combs.